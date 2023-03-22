PHOTOS: California Endures 12th Atmospheric River as Spring Begins

San Francisco umbrella (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty)
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty
Joel B. Pollak

LOS ANGELES, California — Residents of the Golden State spent the first full day of spring dealing with the twelfth “atmospheric river” storm of the season, as heavy rains pounded cities and snow fell on the mountains.

The San Francisco Chronicle noted that heavy winds accompanied the storm, reaching up to 88 miles per hour. The winds blew out 20 windows in the Salesforce Tower and at least one window in Millennium Tower nearby.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) posted a video loop of the storm, which also developed two “eyes” that came ashore — a rare weather phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara effect.

Photos taken by news wire agencies show the extent to which the storm affected life across the state.

Bay Bridge storm (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking in front of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Crestline rain (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty)

CRESTLINE, CA – MARCH 21, 2023: Thick fog shrouds the mountain town of Crestline Tuesday as another storm brings heavy rain to the area melting some of the snow piles on March 21, 2023 in Crestline, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Painted Ladies rain (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Pedestrians wearing ponchos walk down a path at Alamo Square Park in front of the “Painted Ladies,” a row of historical Victorian homes, in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

sinkhole (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty)

La Habra, CA – March 21: A person walks their dog on a path next to a second 40-foot wide sinkhole that opened up after heavy rains at a La Habra condo complex amid legal wrangling over the first one that took place four years ago in La Habra Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The sinkhole that currently has a current of water flowing through it, is a formerly covered storm channel that first developed in 2019. Heavy rains and floods, along with strong winds and low snow levels hammer the Southland, the latest in a series of storms to buffet the region in recent weeks. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In Los Angeles, the rain did not dampen turnout at rallies for striking teachers and school support workers:

LA strike (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty)

Los Angeles, CA – March 21: LAUSD employees strike in the rain in front of Farmdale Elementary School in El Sereno Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The massive three-day strike begins, with LAUSD teachers, bus drivers, custodians and other workers shutting down Los Angeles public schools. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Rainy strike (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty)

LOSC ANGELES, CA – MARCH 21: In pouring rain LAUSD employees rally on the first day of three day strike n in front of Robert F. Kennedy Community School on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Losc Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The strike, which is set to last three days through Thursday, forced some 420,000 students to stay home.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

