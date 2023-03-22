PHOTOS: California Endures 12th Atmospheric River as Spring Begins

LOS ANGELES, California — Residents of the Golden State spent the first full day of spring dealing with the twelfth “atmospheric river” storm of the season, as heavy rains pounded cities and snow fell on the mountains.

The San Francisco Chronicle noted that heavy winds accompanied the storm, reaching up to 88 miles per hour. The winds blew out 20 windows in the Salesforce Tower and at least one window in Millennium Tower nearby.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) posted a video loop of the storm, which also developed two “eyes” that came ashore — a rare weather phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara effect.

It's #TimelapseTuesday, and this ~21-hour loop from @NOAA's #GOESWest ️ shows another powerful atmospheric river over the Pacific, which is expected to bring heavy rain, heavy mountain snow, and high winds to California and the Southwest today. https://t.co/wJGBXDcfEu pic.twitter.com/pgd0clVA9A — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) March 21, 2023

Photos taken by news wire agencies show the extent to which the storm affected life across the state.

In Los Angeles, the rain did not dampen turnout at rallies for striking teachers and school support workers:

The strike, which is set to last three days through Thursday, forced some 420,000 students to stay home.

