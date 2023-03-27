An Idaho cat with only one eye will be receiving his official Cadbury “bunny ears” after winning a national contest held by the candy brand, becoming the first cat to win the contest.

Crash, an eight-year-old cat from Boise, Idaho, with only one eye, won the fifth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, “Rescue Pets Edition,” a statement from the Hershey Company read.

The statement explained Crash “was rescued after a devastating car accident where he was severely injured and left with one eye.”

“As he began to heal at a local shelter, his quirky, outgoing personality made everyone quickly fall head over heels for him, leading Crash to become their resident shelter cat.” the press release described the cat’s recovery. “Crash charms and impresses people as they visit the shelter, performing tricks like high five – the purfect.”

The statement noted Crash will star in the 2023 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and receive a cash prize of $5,000 for himself and $5,000 “for the shelter of his choice.”

“We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room,” said Maddie Corey, Crash’s owner. “We can’t wait to see Crash take center stage for this year’s Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial and share his story with the world.”

A March 6 press release noted Crash beat out thousands of entrants, “including dogs and cats to beavers and horses.”

The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, now in its fifth year, celebrates rescue pets. Past winners include Henri the English Bulldog, Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound, Betty the Frog, and Annie Rose the Therapy Dog.

To further support pets in need, the Cadbury brand has continued its longstanding partnership with the ASPCA, donating $20,000 to the organization.

“Big thank you to all the pets that entered this year’s special rescue Tryouts, and big congratulations to our winner Crash!” Cam Bogie, a brand manager for Cadbury, said.

Fans can see Crash in the upcoming Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial starting March 25.