Three people were rescued by an unnamed good Samaritan after a fire broke out on a sailboat in Alabama on Sunday afternoon.

NBC 15 reported the Coast Guard responded to a call about a 28-foot sailboat that caught fire around 3:00 p.m. near Gaillard Island in Mobile Bay while sailing from Dog River to Fairhope.

FOX 10 noted, “Heavy black smoke from the blaze could be seen from shore on both sides of Mobile Bay and was recorded by long-range cameras in downtown Mobile.”

Footage posted to YouTube by WKRG appears to show smoke wafting from the vessel.

The Coast Guard reportedly put out an Urgent Mariner Information Broadcast, leading a nearby “good Samaritan” to rescue the three-person crew after they deboarded into the water, per NBC 15.

NBC 15 noted that the three people arrived safely at a local mariner, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, though the boat itself reportedly sunk.

Multiple agencies — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division, the Coast Guard, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, and the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department — responded to the fire, per FOX 10.

The outlet noted that an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

In August, Breitbart News noted that multiple people were rescued from a ship after the vessel caught fire in the Hudson River “thanks to a citizen who acted quickly under pressure.” The Coast Guard later indicated in a social media update that seven people had been rescued and no injuries were reported.

In June, Breitbart News reported three people and two dogs were forced to jump from a burning yacht in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire state police later indicated that after the group was transported to the hospital and they were reunited with no one in the group having sustained serious injuries.