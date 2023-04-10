PHOTO: Officials Ask for Help Identifying ‘Mystery Animal’ Lurking in Texas

Officials trying to identify a creature photographed in Texas may have landed on the answer following an investigation.

In a post on Thursday, the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park of Texas Parks and Wildlife said a “mystery animal lurking in the Rio Grande Valley” was captured on a game camera, and authorities were trying to determine the species.

“We’ll keep you updated as we continue to investigate this mystery. Have you ever captured a mysterious animal on camera? Share your story in the comments, and let us know what you think this animal is!” the post read:

Followers quickly offered their ideas, one person writing, “Badger. We used to have them on our farm here in the valley.”

“It looks well fed. Elongated body , weasel like or Badger like body , may be on the endangered list , check that list out. I have seen a black Jaguars or Leppard wandering around in the deep woods. It may be something thought to be extinct or a escaped pet,” another follower commented.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, the state has more than 142 species of mammals.

“With such an abundance and diversity, Texas is a great place to watch wildlife!” the site reads.

Per an edit on the state park’s initial post, the agency said the image got tons of attention and told followers, “We agree with most of the comments that this is very likely an American Badger (not to be confused with the Honey Badger that lives in Africa and Asia and is rumored to not care very much).”

A park visitor apparently snapped the photo; therefore, officials did not have the animal’s exact location in the area.

“While American Badgers are not commonly seen in the valley (partly due to their nocturnal behavior), this is part of their natural range,” the post read.

Video footage shows one of the badgers in Montana that was abandoned as a cub and raised in captivity:

American badgers are part of the weasel family, and they have a white stripe from the nose to their shoulders, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife:

The badger is an excellent digging machine and uses this skill to burrow after it’s prey, small mammals, snakes and other reptiles, birds and some insects. Their claws are long and sharp and they have a reputation for ferociousness when attacked. Badgers will hunt in open country and pursue their prey into burrows with amazing speed and power. They have few non-human predators.

As to its identity, other park followers guessed it was a pregnant badger, an otter, or a wolverine.