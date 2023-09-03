Michigan Man Saved by Good Samaritans After Collapsing in Pizza Shop

Quick thinking from a retired police officer and two nurses saved Pete Crachiolo’s life after he collapsed in a pizza parlor in Michigan.

The 56-year-old man from Macomb Township with a history of heart trouble was walking out of the Green Lantern Pizza shop with his family when he fell to the floor, ClickonDetroit reported. Family members immediately stepped in to administer CPR.

“It did not look good and then he started turning colors, blue and purple, and then the seizures hit,” his wife Lisa told the news outlet.

That’s until three heroes eating at the restaurant in Clinton Township jumped in to Crachiolo’s aid. They were able to stabilize him until EMS workers came to transport him to the hospital. Crachiolo’s wife was able to find the retired police officer and one of the nurses and thanked them for saving her husband’s life. However, she is still searching for the second nurse and hopes to take all three of them out for dinner.

