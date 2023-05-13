On May 6, after picking up her son from Siena college near Albany, New York, Renee Armao and her son noticed a Yankees trail bus in front of them swerving left and right on the road.

Mike Koch, a veteran driver, was training the busdriver when she experienced a medical emergency.

“He noticed that her speech slurred, and she passed out at the wheel,” Erin Duckett with Yankee Trails told WNYT. “So he instantly got up and took control of the bus, pressed the emergency brake and was able to get the bus off safely to the side of the road.”

When the bus pulled to the side of the road, so did Armao, as reported by News Channel 13. Just about to graduate from nursing school, Armao sprang into action. Armao found assistance in passenger Prince Asante — a senior graduating in medicine with dreams of becoming a surgeon.

“I felt like I had a connection with Prince as we’re working together, and I just wanted to encourage him in any way I could. It would be great to see him again in maybe a less stressful situation,” Renee Armao said.

Asante described how the driver did not have a pulse, which immediately led the pair to perform CPR.

“She was obviously unconscious. Her level of consciousness was very low at the time. When I talked to her, she would not respond. I assessed her pulse, there was none, and she was not breathing,” Armao said.

The driver is now stable in the hospital, and Koch went to Asante’s dorm room to thank him.