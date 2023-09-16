A stranger gave a Texas man who walked two hours every day to get to work a brand new electric bike.

Rebecca Wendt would always see Heath Nelson walking along the road on her commute to work, KBTX reported. She felt compelled to find out who he was and how she could help him out.

“It was just like God bopped me over the head and said, ‘Find out where that man lives and what his needs are,’” Wendt said.

Wendt took to Facebook to raise the funds to purchase Nelson a brand new electric bicycle, and was astounded by the public support.

“Within about two hours I had over a thousand dollars raised,” she said.

Wendt met Nelson for the first time in person to deliver his electric bicycle to him.

Nelson called the bike a blessing.

“It was emotional, and brought tears to my eyes. You know, I mean, what she gave me was just remarkable,” Nelson said.

Wendt had money leftover from the purchase, and she planned to give it to Nelson. He said he will to use the money for new dentures.