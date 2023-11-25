Locals Evacuated as ‘Major’ Fire Breaks Out in California Apartment Complex

A “major” fire broke out in a California neighborhood, prompting officials to tell locals to evacuate the area.

The blaze began around 10:00 p.m. Friday night in Visalia in the area of Akers Street and Riggin Avenue, where there is an apartment complex being constructed.

Shocking photos obtained by FOX26 show the uninhabited apartments being engulfed in flames as heavy smoke rose from the buildings.

According to the Visalia Fire Department, firefighters fought the flames with aerial water canons for about an hour before the situation was brought under control.

The road was closed and residents were urged to stay away from the area.

“All Visalia Fire units in the City are on scene of a major fire at Akers Street and Riggin Avenue,” the department said Friday night, Daily Mail reported. “Please avoid the area, there will be numerous fire engines and fire hose on the ground in order to put the fire out.”

The flames were so out of control that Tulare County firefighters were called to assist and to cover the rest of Visalia while the local department had their hands full.

“Meanwhile the glow of the flames was so great it could reportedly be seen from across town,” according to Daily Mail reporting.

“It is currently unknown what started the fire or if anyone has been injured,” ABC30 reported.

Approximately four of the sixteen apartment buildings were impacted as of last night, though the damage appears to be severe.

The Daily Mail added that “fire crews remained at the scene for several hours to monitor for any hotspots.”