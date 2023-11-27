A veteran and his family received an unexpected gift on Sunday during halftime at the Tennessee Titans game.

Seth Cole was in disbelief when he was presented with a Nissan Pathfinder during the game’s Salute to Service, Fox 17 reported Monday.

The single father to his five beloved children had been struggling because he did not have a car to make their lives easier. Prior to the big reveal, he thought he was there to support the nonprofit known as CreatiVets with whom he partners.

In a social media post on Sunday, CreatiVets said, “Little did Seth know, we’d have an even BIGGER Surprise waiting for him,” after sharing Cole’s post showing the football field:

Little did Seth know, we’d have an even BIGGER Surprise waiting for him ὄ🚗 #nissanpathfinder Posted by Creativets on Sunday, November 26, 2023

According to its Facebook page, CreatiVet’s purpose is to “empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music.”

An image shows Cole with his children as they stood on the field, not knowing what was about to happen:

This is everything! A deserving veteran received a major surprise at the Tennessee @Titans game Sunday. 💙🇺🇸 https://t.co/mCmJVklyfs — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) November 27, 2023

“Surprise, Seth! And a very deserving one for a great man and an amazing soul helping vets through Creativets and all the hard work you do-Congratulations!!” one social media user commented on the nonprofit’s post.

“Very very awesome. This could not of happened to a better guy. This is why Creativets makes a difference in the lives of our warriors. It does not stop at Art or Music. Congratulations Seth Cole love you Brother,” another person replied.

Video footage shows the moment the big announcement was made, and Cole could not hold back his tears of gratitude as numerous people and a mascot surrounded him and his family.

The vehicle will take a weight off Cole’s shoulders because he will be able to transport his children to school and drive himself to his job, the Fox 17 report noted.

“So happy for you Seth Cole! Keep striving brother,” another social media user stated.