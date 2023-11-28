A North Houston-area suburban Starbucks store was vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti Monday, including calls to “Boycott Starbucks,” “Free Palestine,” and “Stop Killing Children.”

According to reports, at least five other Starbucks in the Spring, Texas, area called police about similar vandalism the same day.

The suburban, Texas, anti-Israel display follows similar antisemitic crimes across the country as the war rages in Gaza following the October 7 terror attacks on Israel by the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas.

American companies such as Starbucks and McDonalds have become targets of boycotts for their perceived support of Israel. Starbucks has not come out in support of Israel, but the company’s response to an incident involving pro-Palestinian activists using the Starbuck’s logo made headlines in October, which caused speculation that the company was making a pro-Israel statement.

Breitbart News reported:

Some of the activist outrage at Starbucks stems from the company sending a cease-and-desist letter to Starbucks Workers United, a union that was actively supporting Palestinian terrorism in the days after the October 7 atrocities. Starbucks corporate management said the union does not speak for the company and does not represent its “views, positions, or beliefs.” The cease-and-desist letter objected to the union using Starbucks’ logo in its propaganda.

Starbucks Executive Vice President Sara Kelly released an official statement to all global Starbucks partners on October 11:

As a leadership team, we want to again express our deepest sympathy for those who have been killed, wounded, displaced and impacted following the heinous acts of terror, escalating violence and hate against the innocent in Israel and Gaza this week. Starbucks unequivocally condemns acts of hate, terrorism and violence.

Calls to boycott Starbucks have occurred around the world, especially in the Middle East, where reporters from Reuters “took a stroll across the Middle East on Wednesday and found empty restaurants in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, and Morocco,” and a viral video from Turkey showed “an irate Palestinian supporter knocking a cup of coffee from the hands of a Starbucks customer while yelling ‘Shame, shame,’ and mobs have formed outside Starbucks stores, shouting at potential customers to avoid the coffee shop because it supposedly supports Israel,” Breitbart News reported.

