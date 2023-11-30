The anonymous “Secret Santa” of Idaho has struck again, this time coming to the aid of a recent widow who needed help to provide a proper funeral for her late husband.

​​Elsie and Ken of Aberdeen were married for 15 years until Ken suffered from unexpected complications from a surgery, East Idaho News reported. After “living a content, humble lifestyle” with her husband and now 13-year-old son for years, Elsie’s life was thrown for a loop after Ken suddenly developed sepsis while he was hospitalized and died on November 1.

The newly widowed mother has “faced all her challenges with an unusual degree of grace, strength, and faith,” according to the local outlet.

A local Good Samaritan, deemed “Secret Santa,” has been routinely surprising residents of eastern Idaho after hearing of their stories this holiday season, including a mother of a special needs child, a family who lost everything to a house fire, and a pair of grandparents with health issues.

Having teamed up with East Idaho News, the unnamed donor has pledged $1 million to locals in need.

Reporter Nate Eaton paid Elsie a surprise visit to her home to deliver some much-needed Christmas cheer.

The mother cried upon seeing Eaton decked out in a Santa hat at her door, saying how she had seen the now-viral stories of the local Secret Santa.

“Oh, thank you,” Elsie said through tears upon seeing the money for the funeral.

Eaton then handed her two more checks to cover her husband’s headstone up to $5,000 and another $5,000 to cover any other expenses.

“This is so big; this is a lot of help,” Elsie said, looking gratefully at the news crew. “Thank you so much.”

The thankful woman tearfully wished Eaton a Merry Christmas and embraced him before he left to deliver more gifts.