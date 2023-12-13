A World War II veteran from New York celebrated his hundredth birthday with family, friends, and fans from around the world.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps vet Bill Gosch served in four combat missions and was awarded eight different medals during World War II but had never received them, reports 11 Alive.

The North Tonawanda man turned 100 on December 8 and had a party thrown for him. After appearing in an interview with WWII historian Rishi Sharma nearly two years ago, Gosch went viral with more than 1.3 million YouTube views, gaining fans who sent him letters from all over.

Watch:

Gosch, who fought off Axis enemies in Okinawa and Guam more than 80 years ago, led a calm and fruitful life after returning home from war.

“All I do is try to be a good guy. Treat others like you would have them treat you. That’s kind of be straight level honest. Don’t smoke. Quit drinking. Never drank much, never smoked much,” he said.

When the war ended, Gosch returned to North Tonawanda and was soon offered a football scholarship at Niagara University. He graduated in June 1950 and immediately married his bride Lois Kothan, with whom he had four children.

He worked several jobs after graduating and getting married, even serving as a temporary alderman for the city council at age 97 in 2020.

One of the highlights of Gosch’s centennial birthday celebration was the presentation of his eight medals by retired United States Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Brett C. Scheuer, who finally got Gosch his well-deserved awards.

The medals included the Navy-Marine Presidential (Distinguished) Unit Commendation Ribbon, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Navy-Marine Combat Action Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic–Pacific Campaign Medal with four Bronze Campaign Stars, WWII Victory Medal, WWII Honorable Discharge Button, and the Marine Corps Rifle Marksman Badge.

Gosch also received a Congressional Record document from Rep. Brian Higgins’ (D-NY) office in recognition of his birthday, the Niagara-Gazette reported.

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec also honored Gosch by presenting him with an American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol building.

The Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group even honored him with a traditional flag ceremony, according to the local publication.