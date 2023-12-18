The now-viral “Secret Santa” of Idaho is still shocking locals with his generosity, this time surprising a struggling widow without running water for her children.

“Sierra is such a light in the Blackfoot community and especially to the dance class she teaches,” East Idaho News reported Sunday. “The kids all love and adore her as she puts in countless hours helping them achieve their goals and taking them to competitions. She volunteers many hours helping others.”

Unfortunately, Sierra has been going through hard times since her husband died in a car crash just a few months before their youngest child was born.

Before he passed away, her late husband was about to renovate the family’s bathroom to put in a bathtub for the kids and fix the water line to the house. However, that work never got done, leaving Sierra and her children without running water,

The hardworking mom has to go “out in the cold to fill water jugs many times a day to have drinking water, water for cooking, washing and showering,” according to the local outlet.

Fortunately, an anonymous donor who teamed up with the East Idaho News team to give out $1 million to deserving people this Christmas season heard of Sierra’s story.

Reporter Nate Eaton and his camera crew paid the single mother a visit at a cheerleading practice where she was volunteering.

“I’ve been watching these!” Sierra said upon seeing the camera crew.

The Secret Santa has been surprising Idaho residents since November, including a struggling widow, a grieving mother, and a father of a newborn with a severe heart defect.

“I’m shaking,” the dance coach said as she opened the present Eaton handed her.

The team of young girls gathered around Sierra, and gasped when she revealed a check for $10,000.

“Thank you so much,” the mom said through tears as she held her toddler daughter.

She then hugged Eaton, before the entire group bid an emotional farewell to the news crew.