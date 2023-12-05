Struggling neighbors in eastern Idaho are getting big surprises from a local Secret Santa who wants to bless them for Christmas.

In his article Tuesday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton shared the story of a woman named Martha who has been widowed for many years.

For a long time, she has worked hard labor jobs in potato warehouses. However, she still makes time to cook for her neighbors. In 2022, she knitted beanies and donated boxes to Utah’s Primary Children’s Hospital, which serves children with complex illnesses and injuries.

Martha, who lives on a fixed income, has been concerned because her house has a broken toilet. She also recently had a significant repair done on her car because she could no longer live her day-to-day life without transportation.

When Secret Santa heard about Martha’s situation, he/she sent Eaton and his crew to her house to tell her the anonymous benefactor would pay for a plumber to fix the toilet and an updated toilet if needed.

He/she also planned to give her $2,000 for groceries and an additional $5,000.

When a smiling Martha opened the door to Eaton and his team, she appeared shocked but excited to see them.

“Oh! That’s so nice!” she said when Eaton told her about the plumbing gift. She was even more taken aback when she opened the box containing the check.

“I feel so blessed. Five thousand dollars? Wow. Is that for real?” She asked, to which Eaton replied it was.

“I believe in Santa, and, you know, and Heavenly Father… I know he’s with us. Thank you,” Martha said.

Social media users commented on the touching scene, one person writing, “Martha does so much for others, and is so humble. Thank you Secret Santa for helping Martha.”

“God Bless this lady. Such a humble beautiful woman,” another commented.