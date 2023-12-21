Idaho Secret Santa Surprises Selfless Veteran with Life-Changing Gift

Idaho’s famously generous “Secret Santa” has once again teamed up with a local news team to spread holiday joy to deserving people, this time surprising an elderly veteran who “selflessly” serves his community.

Commander Willie Parris began serving his country when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in the 1960s, then later, by joining the U.S. Air Force. While his official military service may have ended decades ago, Parris has found other ways to serve, reports East Idaho News.

The anonymous donor who teamed up with East Idaho News to give out $1 million to deserving people this Christmas season heard of Parris’s efforts to help others, which include cooking and hosting meals, holding yard sales, and providing “final military honors” for local veterans out of his own pocket.

A resident of Lava Hot Springs, Parris “has never asked for anything for himself,” the outlet discovered.

As he makes trips to gather supplies for his community meals and donations, his van “has seen better years and is often in need of repair.”

“Willie has always been someone who selflessly has served his community,” reported East Idaho News’s Nate Eaton, who tracked the caring veteran down to surprise him with an early Christmas gift.

“Holy shit,” Parris said, breaking his stoicism upon revealing a check for $3,000. “Excuse my language.”

He followed up with what he would use the money for: “So, that will go to the Portneuf Veteran’s Group.”

“I figured you might say that, but you can use that for whatever you want,” Eaton chuckled.

The volunteer worker doubled down on his assertion, saying the group needs the money to “keep going.”

Then, Parris got the surprise of a lifetime when he opened the second gift to reveal the keys to a Toyota RAV4 SUV.

Choked up, the selfless veteran immediately said he would donate the car to the veteran group.

“Nah, I get to drive that old beat-up van,” he said, gesturing to his vehicle in the parking lot.

“Well, not anymore!” Eaton replied, handing him another check for $1,000 to cover the insurance and fees for the vehicle.

At a loss for many words, Parris told the news crew, “Well, I’ll tell you what, I surely do appreciate it.”

“It’s gonna go a long way,” he added, addressing the Secret Santa. “[It will] help us out quite a bit in the community and events… we’ll keep doing our part.”

Eaton left, but he is still not done doling out presents from Secret Santa, who has been surprising Idaho residents since November.

Other beneficiaries have included a struggling widow, a grieving mother, and a father of a newborn with a severe heart defect.