A man in Arkansas who was born on February 29, 1940, technically celebrated his 21st birthday on February 29, 2024.

“I’m 84, but oh, don’t I wish I was 21,” Lee Muncy told ABC 10 during a recent interview. He is among a special group of people called leaplings who were born on leap day and wait for their birthdays to happen every four years, the outlet reported Thursday.

This year is a leap year and the next time it happens will be in 2028, per USA Today.

Leap day is an extra day that gets added to the calendar. During a leap year, which occurs every four years, leap day falls on Feb. 29, giving the shortest month of the year one added day. The reason there are leap days, and years, is because of the Earth’s orbit. The amount of days it takes for the Earth to complete a full revolution around the Sun is not a whole number. The 365 days we experience is actually 365.242190 days, according to the National Air and Space Museum.

Meanwhile, Muncy said his wife is making a bid deal out of his birthday this year because it is very special. He added, “I’ve always told people I’m trying to get to 21. Now I’ve gotten there, and next, I’ll be trying to get to 22.”