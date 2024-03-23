Police in Nashville, Tennessee, say the body of 22-year-old Riley Strain was found in the Cumberland River early Friday after a two-week search.

Law enforcement said the young man’s body was found approximately eight miles west of downtown, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Friday.

Rest in peace, Riley Strain. Sending prayers for Riley’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jFeA70mzXc — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) March 22, 2024

In a social media post just after 9:30 a.m., police said, “No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending”:

BREAKING: The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown. No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 22, 2024

According to Police Chief John Drake, Strain’s body was initially found by workers on the river, who called officials about the discovery.

Drake continued, “We have reports that normally under these circumstances … with his height and weight, he could have surfaced between 14 and 20 days. This is the 14th day. So we were really expecting to find him.”

The last time anyone saw the University of Missouri student was on March 8 around 10:00 p.m. after drinking and attending a private event.

Inside Edition reported that the young man somehow became separated from his fraternity brothers once he left a bar. He later ended up in the river.

Surveillance camera footage shows the young man walking down a street by himself. “Police now say that Riley most likely fell in the river and drowned,” the outlet said:

During a press conference on Friday, Strain’s parents and stepfather expressed their grief over the loss, according to Fox 17.

His mother, Michelle Whiteid, said, “I just ask that you mommas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please. Please for me, hug your babies tight tonight.”

The young man’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid, shared his gratitude to everyone who gave them support during the ordeal.

“It’s been an emotional roller-coaster. We’re quite thankful for everything that you’ve done for our family. The grace that you’ve given us, it means a lot, more than you’ll ever know,” he commented.