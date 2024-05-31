PHOTOS: Man Catches ‘Monster’ Record-Breaking Catfish in Oklahoma Reservoir

An Oklahoma fisherman is very proud of himself after landing the catch of a lifetime at Pine Creek Reservoir on Tuesday.

“Check out this flathead! Bradly Courtright caught this MASSIVE 95 pound flathead catfish in Pine Creek Reservoir on a trotline. Bradly’s catch is the largest flathead ever caught in Pine Creek!” the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) wrote in a social media post.

“This fish is almost 20 pounds larger than the rod and reel record but 11 pounds short of the unrestricted division record – which was caught on a trotline in 1977 in Wister Reservoir,” the agency said.

Images show the fisherman holding up his catch, which is almost as tall as him:

Check out this flathead! Bradly Courtright caught this MASSIVE 95 pound flathead catfish in Pine Creek Reservoir on a… Posted by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

The ODWC also said the catfish was approximately the size of a sixth-grade child, adding that catfish can grow even bigger.

Flathead catfish are commonly found in large impoundments and streams, and adults like to spend their time near covered areas in big pools and holes, per the ODWC’s website.

“Flathead catfish are a favorite of many anglers. Most are taken while trotlining, juglining, limblining, or noodling. Flatheads can exceed 100 pounds,” the site read, adding that catfish prefer to feed on live fish and crayfish.

The agency continued: