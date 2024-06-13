VIDEO: San Francisco’s Free Grocery Store Helps Low-Income Families

A store in San Francisco’s Bayview area is now offering free groceries to low-income residents who qualify for the assistance.

More than 400 households have qualified to shop at the District 10 Community Market, located on Third Street, KTVU reported on Wednesday.

According to its website, the market said its mission is to “provide a free grocery market experience for those experiencing hunger that is centered in dignity, culture, and nutrition.”

The KTVU report continued:

“She’s saying that she likes being able to pick what she knows her family’s going to eat,” shopper Prisciliana Lopez said through interpreter Ruth Morales. Lopez shopped for her family of four, and said what she took home Wednesday would probably cost her $200 to $300 at a grocery store, and last her two to four weeks. “Her husband does work, but it’s barely enough to pay for the rent, stuff like soap,” Morales added.

The outlet noted the area is considered a “food desert,” which led to it being chosen for the pilot project operated by the city’s Human Services Agency and Bayview Senior Services. Partner stores and other agencies supply most of the food, while some of the produce comes from a ranch in Santa Cruz County.

Shoppers must live in certain zip codes, “receive public assistance such as CalFresh and Medi-Cal, be caring for children, and be referred by a community group to participate.”

In addition, people who receive SNAP benefits can also enter the store for help, per 790 KABC.

The news comes as voters in San Francisco recently passed ballot measures to expand police powers, require drug screening for welfare recipients, and reduce restrictions on commercial real estate development, a move Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak deemed “a massive defeat for the left.”

“Voters reacted to a wave of crime in the city, which began even before the Black Lives Matter movement had attacked police and led to brief attempts to ‘defund’ local law enforcement. The crime wave has also led to an exodus of retailers from the city,” Pollak wrote.

Video footage shows the market’s shelves stocked with produce:

Right now, the grocery store is open for shoppers on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., but hopes to be open three days a week in the near future to serve more people.

