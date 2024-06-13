A young man in San Antonio, Texas, got one of the best kinds of surprises at his recent high school graduation ceremony.

David Castillo is a dedicated father who knew it would mean the world to his son, David Randy Castillo, if he were able to attend the special event for Brackenridge High School students, KENS 5 reported on Wednesday.

Castillo, who is currently serving the nation as a member of the United States Navy, decided it was worth a 17-hour flight from his post in the South China Sea to be there for David on his special day.

However, David was unaware his father was planning to make the long journey. When asked how he was feeling about graduating, David said, “It’s very exciting today. I can’t believe I made it all the way through,” adding that his family was on their way to celebrate but noted that he was sad his father could not make it.

However, as he said the words his beloved dad was standing nearby. When the person behind the camera interviewing David told him to turn around, he could not believe his eyes.

Cheers rang out as the father and son shared an emotional embrace after their separation: