A young man in San Antonio, Texas, got one of the best kinds of surprises at his recent high school graduation ceremony.
David Castillo is a dedicated father who knew it would mean the world to his son, David Randy Castillo, if he were able to attend the special event for Brackenridge High School students, KENS 5 reported on Wednesday.
Castillo, who is currently serving the nation as a member of the United States Navy, decided it was worth a 17-hour flight from his post in the South China Sea to be there for David on his special day.
However, David was unaware his father was planning to make the long journey. When asked how he was feeling about graduating, David said, “It’s very exciting today. I can’t believe I made it all the way through,” adding that his family was on their way to celebrate but noted that he was sad his father could not make it.
However, as he said the words his beloved dad was standing nearby. When the person behind the camera interviewing David told him to turn around, he could not believe his eyes.
Cheers rang out as the father and son shared an emotional embrace after their separation:
“I am beyond happy right now,” David said upon learning of his father’s return.
Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the reunion, one person writing, “What a beautiful moment!! Congratulations young man and to his proud parents!!!”
“Yes I was there it was a heartwarming moment. God bless them and this young man journey,” another user commented, while someone else said, “Beautiful. Family is so important.”
According to Britannica, the South China Sea is part of the western Pacific Ocean that borders Southeast Asia.
“The South China Sea is the largest marginal sea of the western Pacific,” the website reads, adding that it “has long been known and traveled, and … has been studied fairly thoroughly.”
