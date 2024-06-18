Report: Pizza Hut Closes 15 Locations in Indiana with 120 More at Risk

The restaurant chain Pizza Hut reportedly closed 15 eateries in Indiana on Friday while 120 other locations are in danger of the same fate.

The restaurant company is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with a franchisee, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

The outlet continued:

EYM Group, which owns and operates 142 Pizza Hut locations in Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina and Wisconsin, was accused of defaulting on millions of dollars in payments that were allegedly owed to Pizza Hut by a June deadline. … EYM has accused Pizza Hut of failing to modernize its menu as well as its digital ordering system — thus putting it at a disadvantage against the stiff competition in casual dining, including from Little Caesars and Domino’s.

In the midst of these difficulties, Pizza Hut recently revealed it would be offering Chicago tavern-style pizza that customers can enjoy in four recipes, 9 News reported Tuesday.

The outlet added that the brand now also features eight additional toppings and sauces.

“These menu additions represent a bold step forward as part of our culinary mission to bring our guests modern innovation that embraces what we know our customers are loving and looking for in a pizza,” explained Rachel Antalek, the restaurant chain’s Chief Food Innovation Officer. “Tavern is not just a pizza; it is a culinary trend that reflects the excitement of today’s pizza scene.”

In 2019, Pizza Hut planned to close over 500 locations amid its transition from dine-in to delivery, Click on Detroit reported at the time:

The Post said that in 2023, EYM Group filed suit against the restaurant and accused it of breach of contract after allegedly failing to “modernize” its menu and ordering system.

“Pizza Hut countersued earlier this month, alleging that EYM Group was beset by financial discrepancies and that it failed to make required payments — thus violating the franchise agreement,” the outlet said, noting the restaurant eventually entered a forbearance agreement with the franchisee.

In 2022, Pizza Hut took flak for promoting a book about a little boy who dresses up in “drag” and wears a magical wig, Breitbart News reported.