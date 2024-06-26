12-Year-Old Boy with Autism Honored as ‘Hometown Hero’ for Calling 911 to Save Mom

First responders honored a 12-year-old Florida boy with autism as a “Hometown Hero” for thinking quickly when his mom suffered a seizure.

Jarrell “JJ” Wilson of Palm Beach County called 911 on May 3 when he witnessed his mother having a medical emergency, WPTV reported.

“Anytime someone calls 911, it is a stressful and emotional situation. Important information must be passed quickly and correctly,” Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue (PBCFR) wrote on Facebook. “JJ did just that, letting help know what was happening, and answering questions quickly, clearly, and calmly.”

“He did amazing!” officials said. “Last week our PBCFR Firefighters presented him with a ‘Hometown Hero’ award.”

Photos from the honorary event show JJ smiling with his mom as he was given the award and even testing out a firefighter’s hose.

The church JJ attends, as well as the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, also presented him with bravery awards, the fire department said.

JJ and his mom even had the opportunity to meet with the 911 dispatcher who he spoke with on the phone.

According to the fire and rescue team, everyone is “#PBCFRProud of JJ!”