Police: Chicago Man Killed by Exploding Firework Mortar on July Fourth

A man was killed Thursday evening in a Chicago alleyway while handling a large firework during Fourth of July celebrations.

The firework hit the 34-year-old man in the head while he was handling it around 10:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Kostner, CWB Chicago reported on Friday, noting he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement said he suffered “trauma to the body” after lighting a mortar that failed to detonate. The man was standing over it when he tried to light it again. However, it exploded and killed him instantly.

“Records from the Cook County Medical Examiner reveal that fireworks have killed at least two other people in recent years,” the outlet said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Earl Lory, ABC 7 reported Friday. The outlet noted that officials are still investigating the case.

The article also said that “Chicago firefighters have been battling blazes likely due to the use of illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July.”

Video footage shows officials at the scene of the man’s death and clips of fireworks going off in the middle of the city’s streets:

In 2022, a trio of 19-year-old suspects faced several charges for throwing fireworks at Chicago Police vehicles in the city’s Loop neighborhood on July 4, Breitbart News reported.

The outlet also noted the incident happened after a large group of cars performed donuts at an intersection.

Video footage shows several people standing in the street as police sirens blare and fireworks are heard going off. Moments later, a group of people can be seen kicking a police car as it backs up:

BREAKING: Crowd of people in the Loop attack Chicago police after some civilian cars do donuts in an intersection. Crowd shoots fireworks and physical hit CPD vehicles. pic.twitter.com/cDTqExvgLz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2022

On Thursday, Authorities cancelled an Independence Day fireworks show in the Chicago suburbs due to a malfunction when a large firework exploded directly over a crowd of people gathered in Wheaton, CBS Chicago reported:

The outlet noted that no one was injured during the incident.