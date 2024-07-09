VIDEO — ‘Get It Together, Man!’: Wheel Falls Off Boeing Plane in Midair

A Boeing plane carrying 174 passengers lost a wheel in midair just after takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, the second such incident in 2024.

The plane was identified as United Airlines Boeing 757-200 Flight 1001 and was headed to Denver, Colorado, after taking off around 7:00 a.m., the New York Post reported.

United confirmed that the wheel had been recovered and that officials were investigating what happened, according to KTLA.

The plane landed safely in Denver, and no one on board was hurt.

“The incident is strikingly similarity [sic] to another scary incident in March when an Osaka, Japan-bound Boeing 777-200 carrying 249 people lost a wheel just after taking off from San Francisco,” the Post said, noting that the flight was diverted to LAX, where it landed safely, and no one was injured.

However, the wheel damaged cars parked in a lot at the airport.

Following the most recent incident, passengers were told to brace when the plane landed in Denver, per ABC News:

Fox 11 reports that the plane is 29 years old. The outlet’s video also shows the tire bouncing down the LAX runway after falling off the plane. The report says it was the plane’s main landing gear wheel.

“Get it together, man!” one traveler told the outlet. “Yeah, there’s a tire. How much does that guy make who’s in charge of making sure those tires don’t fall off? How come he’s not getting fired? If I did that on my job, they’d fire me in a heartbeat — in a heartbeat,” he said.

In June, a Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Phoenix, Arizona, to Oakland, California, experienced a rare “Dutch roll” midair, which caused damage to the Boeing plane, Breitbart News reported.

Another Boeing plane made an emergency landing in Indonesia in May due to an engine fire that occurred not long after takeoff, the outlet said at the time.

A video shows the plane traveling down the runway with what appears to be flames coming out of its tail end:

2001 built Garuda Indonesia Boeing 747-412 aircraft (ER-BOS), powered by PW PW4056 engines, experienced engine fire while taking-off from Makassar's Sultan Hasanuddin airport (UPG) earlier today (15 May). The aircraft was operating flight GA1105, when the no.4 engine snag forced… pic.twitter.com/w1aPHsI3iN — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 15, 2024

The Breitbart News article noted that no one was hurt as a result, and investigators were looking into the matter.

To read more articles about the controversy surrounding Boeing, please click here.