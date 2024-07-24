WATCH: 10 Injured, 1,000 Evacuated at JFK Airport After Fire Breaks Out

At least ten people are injured after a fire broke out in New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A chaotic scene played out when smoke began filling Terminal 8 around 7:00 a.m., the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) told the New York Post.

The flames appeared to erupt from an escalator, but the cause of the fire is still unclear.

Of the ten injured people, four were taken to the hospital with minor wounds, officials told the outlet.

Around 1,000 travelers were forced to evacuate, with footage posted to the Citizen app showing people waiting on the tarmac as emergency responders worked to extinguish the flames:

Video obtained by Newsweek shows the smokey terminal prior to fliers being evacuated:

The fire has since been put out and the airport has resumed operations, officials said.