PHOTOS: New York City Fire Injures 14, Displaces Dozens of Queens Residents

A fire on Saturday in New York City injured 11 firefighters and three other locals after it ripped through multiple homes and cars, officials said.

A two-story residence in Queens became the first victim of the blaze just before 4:00 p.m. before it spread to seven buildings, according to the New York Post.

It took over 200 firefighters and approximately two hours for the fire to be brought under control, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said.

“This was a very fierce fire, and it spread to seven buildings and into the rear and garage area,” FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer told the outlet.

Out of the 14 people reported to have minor injuries, FDNY EMS Deputy Assistant Chief Grace Cacciola said 11 were firefighters and three were civilians.

Red Cross spokesperson Frederick Klein said that seven households — 10 children and 22 adults — are now being provided with emergency lodging and financial help after their homes were damaged by the flames.

At least three vehicles parked nearby were “charred to a crisp” as well, the Post reported.

A teen who lives where the fire broke out on Francis Lewis Boulevard said that it originated from explosions coming from his neighbor’s deck before it spread to his family’s home.

“It was so much fire that it got into our house,” 17-year-old Tasmim Abib told the outlet.

While he and his parents got out of the home unharmed, Abib was tragically unable to save some of his pets.

“I was crying, ‘Let me go inside and save my cats.’ [My parents] said, ‘No, don’t go back inside,’” he recounted.

“There is nothing left there. Everything is gone in the fire.”

FDNY officials believe that the explosions and subsequent flames came from propane tanks, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation.