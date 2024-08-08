WATCH: Florida Woman Rescued from Hurricane Debby Floodwaters by Good Samaritan

Dramatic drone footage captured in Florida on Tuesday shows the moment a woman was rescued after her vehicle began floating away in a flood caused by Hurricane Debby.

The video, captured by Manatee County officials as they surveyed damage from the storm, shows a dark SUV slowly drifting backwards in the rushing waters that had overtaken the road.

Hurricane Debby Flooded Road Rescue in Parrish, FL While conducting damage assessments, Manatee County officials—Manatee County Public Safety Department Director Jodie Fiske, Chief of Staff Andy Butterfield, Drone Operator Stuart Shinn, Deputy County Administrator Bryan Parnell, County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge and Manatee Board of Commissioner's Chair Mike Rahn—along with an additional good samaritan, witnessed a vehicle driving through rising waters. See the dramatic rescue now and hear Commissioner Van Ostenbridge's call to 911. Remember: Turn around. Don't Drown. Posted by Manatee County, Florida Government on Tuesday, August 6, 2024

A good Samaritan noticed the distressed driver, and waded through the murky, waist-height water to get to the vehicle.

The man then pulled the woman out through her window before two other individuals helped him carefully take her to safety.

Footage of the daring rescue was shared on social media by Manatee County officials.

“While conducting damage assessments, Manatee County officials — Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske, Chief of Staff Andy Butterfield, Drone Operator Stuart Shinn, Deputy County Administrator Bryan Parnell, County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge, and Manatee Board of Commissioners Chair Mike Rahn — along with an additional good Samaritan, witnessed a vehicle driving through rising waters,” the post’s caption stated.

“Remember: Turn around. Don’t Drown,” officials added.

Debby, which made landfall in Florida on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, according to FOX Weather.

At least five deaths have been caused by the storm so far, according to the outlet.