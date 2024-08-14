WATCH: Good Samaritans, Cop Save Texas Mother Trapped in Sinking Car

A brave police officer and heroic good Samaritans rescued a Texas mother after her 12-year-old son flagged down help when a seizure caused her to drive into a pond.

Newly released police body cam footage shows the dramatic moment when Jonquetta Winbush’s son, Dwight, frantically rushed to a police officer on the side of Highway 87 in West Orange:

A 12-year-old Texas boy helped save his mother from drowning when he flagged down a police officer after she experienced a seizure while driving and drove her car into a body of water before falling unconscious. https://t.co/eEQBPLZABs pic.twitter.com/CwtyyZnSuE — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2024

“She’s having a seizure! She’s stuck! She’s in the water, help her!” Dwight told the cop, identified as Officer Charles Cobb by ABC News.

Winbush’s sister, Bevnisha Holman, told the outlet that her 16-year-old niece, who was also in the car, instructed Dwight to run for help after he managed to escape the sinking vehicle.

“My nephew is able to swim out of the car to my niece, who then told him to go call for help,” Holman said.

Cobb rushed to break into the car and ran toward the water, where Winbush’s car was partially submerged.

While her daughter, Bri-Asia, had also managed to get out of the vehicle, Winbush was still trapped inside.

Complete strangers, including a man named Epifanio Munguia, also ran toward the chaotic scene.

Watch:

“I realized that it was happening at that very moment. I pulled over and I jumped in the water,” Munguia told ABC News.

“And then as soon as we were opening the door, the front door, I heard ‘I got her,’ and I felt like I won the lottery,” he recalled.

The men pulled the mother from the water, but she was without a pulse.

Cobb saved her life with several nail-biting minutes of CPR.

“I remember grabbing her hand and I could feel the pulse in her wrist. I really don’t know how to describe it to you other than just life started coming back into her,” Munguia said.

Holman said her sister is now recovering and breathing on her own after spending more than three weeks on a ventilator.

“My sister and my niece and nephew, they all needed you. Y’all stepped in. Y’all didn’t hesitate,” the grateful aunt said.

Cobb and the other good Samaritans were honored for their heroism by the city of West Orange on August 13.