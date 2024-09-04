California Dad Fights Off Mountain Lion That Dragged 5-Year-Old Son by the Head

A heroic California dad saved his five-year-old son from a vicious mountain lion attack over Labor Day weekend, the victim’s family said.

Around six adults and multiple children were enjoying a Sunday picnic in Malibu State Creek Park in Calabasas when a mountain lion grabbed a young boy by the head and began to run away, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told KTLA.

Around 40 witnesses saw the animal attack unfold just before 4:30 p.m., with some even saying that the big cat appeared unafraid.

Thankfully, the boy’s dad stepped up to save him.

“Somebody screamed the baby’s name, and his dad started running,” the boy’s aunt told the local outlet. “The father grabbed the mountain lion with his hands, and he just fought. Then the mountain lion let go.”

California State Park Rangers, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and Los Angeles Fire and Rescue paramedics responded to the scene and airlifted the boy to the hospital.

The victim was treated for his injuries then released, but had to return to the hospital after experiencing complications with wounds to his eyes.

His current condition is not clear, the outlet stated.

The lion was located by park rangers and CDFW officers and put down, officials said.

“In consultation with CDFW wildlife officers, they deemed the mountain lion a threat to public safety and a ranger euthanized it via firearm,” a statement obtained by KTLA said.

“CDFW and State Park officials are thankful that the family is safe, and the child is recovering and no one else was injured,” officials added.