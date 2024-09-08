Waffle House President and CEO Walter Ehmer Dead at 58

Longtime Waffle House president and CEO Walter G. Ehmer has died at the age of 58, the Atlanta Police Foundation announced Saturday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Walt Ehmer, president and CEO of Waffle House and a beloved member of the Atlanta Police Foundation’s Board of Trustees,” officials of the nonprofit said in a statement on Facebook:

“Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta,” the statement continued. “His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed,” the police organization added.

Ehmer joined the popular Georgia-based restaurant chain in 1992 as a senior buyer in the purchasing department before being promoted to director of purchasing in 1996, according to the Newnan Times-Herald.

He became vice president of the company in 1999, chief financial officer in 2001, president in 2006, then CEO in 2012.

In a 2023 interview with the newspaper, Ehmer said the secret to Waffle House’s success was “our people.”

“We’re in the people business. We really pour into our people. We don’t have any big secrets,” he said. “I always tell people, it’s just bacon and eggs.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (D) reacted to Ehmer’s death, saying in a statement obtained by FOX5 that the restaurateur leaves behind a “remarkable legacy”:

I am saddened to learn of the passing of Walt Ehmer, the CEO of Waffle House and a proud Georgia Tech alumnus. His leadership, dedication, and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in his enduring impact and the lasting mark he made on so many.

Aside from the Atlanta Police Foundation, Ehmer also served on local boards including Aaron’s, the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the Metro Atlanta Commerce, according to AL.com.

The cause of Ehmer’s death has not yet been publicly revealed.