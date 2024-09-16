Police: Ohio Girl, 8, Steals Mom’s SUV to Go on Target Shopping Trip

An eight-year-old Ohio girl stole her family’s SUV and drove it more than 10 miles away to go to Target, police said.

The family first realized their daughter was missing from their Bedford home around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday before a review of their neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera revealed that the little girl had driven off in their 2020 Nissan Rogue all by herself, WKYC reported.

Bedford police then received reports that a young child was driving eastbound on Rockside Rogue in a vehicle that matched the missing SUV’s description.

A police license plate reader caught the Nissan driving on Pettibone Road before officers finally caught up with it, finding it parked in a Target store in Brainbridge — a 25-minute drive from the girl’s home.

Authorities humorously recounted how they found the girl casually shopping in a Facebook post:

“Well I’ve finally found a woman who’s in more of a hurry to shop at Target than my wife,” Bedford police wrote. “More of [a] hurry by 8 years.”

“That’s right an 8 year old took mommy’s car this morning and drove to Target in Bainbridge to shop. Thankfully she made it and was immediately located by Bainbridge Police. She’s now home safe,” the post said.

“Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to use her Target app to save 5 percent. We did let her finish her Frappuccino,” authorities added. “We’re not mean.”

While the girl did admit to cops that she plowed through a mailbox on her joyride, no injuries were reported.

The department told the Daily Mail that an investigation is still ongoing.