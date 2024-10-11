A Florida couple found a silver lining in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton’s landfall in the state on Wednesday after they discovered a wedding ring that had been lost for “nearly a decade.”

After returning home, Laura Yorio explained to Fox35 that she discovered her husband Basil’s wedding ring in the backyard, which he had lost “during a construction project” nine years ago. Laura described the discovery of the ring as “something good.”

“I looked down and saw a silver ring and thought it was like a key ring,” Laura explained.

While the couple attempted to search for the ring “countless times over the years,” they never had any luck until the ring resurfaced after the hurricane, according to the outlet.

“We’re very mindful that a lot of people are going through terrible things, and I feel almost a little guilty feeling happy about all of this, but it was something good,” Laura added.

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Siesta Key, Florida, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with winds of up to 120 mph as a Category 3 storm.

As Breitbart News’s Simon Kent previously reported, “90 minutes after making landfall,” Milton had been “downgraded to a Category 2 storm,” and by “early Thursday,” Hurricane Milton was downgraded to a “Category 1 storm.”

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton’s destruction, which President Joe Biden revealed is “expected to cost nearly $50 billion,” 17 people have been left dead, the Washington Post reported.

According to poweroutage.us, as of Friday evening, there were still roughly 1,942,459 people in Florida without power.