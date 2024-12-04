Detroit Woman, 94, Gets New Roof After Making Plea to Local Media

A 94-year-old Detroit, Michigan, woman whose roof was damaged to the point of rain and squirrels getting into her bedroom is receiving a brand-new roof after her story made it to a local news outlet.

The daughter of one of the elderly woman’s neighbors, Hannah Flack, told FOX2 that she had been trying to raise money for a new roof since July, but the donations received through GoFundMe were only enough to temporarily patch it up.

“I reached out to FEMA. We missed the deadline for FEMA. I reached out to several other organizations, missed the deadline,” Flack said.

“At some point [the repairman] said that we would have to get it replaced,” she explained of the patched roof. “Because this will continue to happen and I can’t continue to throw money at it.”

After the local outlet reported of the roof situation on Monday, multiple local contractors contacted the publication with generous offers.

“I saw your guys’ article. She was in need. It’s Christmastime. Just doing anything we can to help,” said Lucas Graves, president of Roofman.

Not only did Graves get his company to start working on installing a new roof for the woman this week, but the GoFundMe organized by Flack has now garnered $7,000.

“This is awesome. I didn’t think it would get done this quickly,” she said. “I hope this is a message for everyone to be kind. If you see someone in need, be kind. Step up. It’s not always about us.”