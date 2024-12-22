A little girl from Minnesota tugged on the heartstrings of members of a local nonprofit after writing a letter to Santa asking for help for her family and to stop getting bullied.

Soldier’s 6, a Minnesota-based organization that provides trained K-9 dogs to veterans, law enforcement officers, and first responders, was holding a Christmas donation drive for families in need when an 11-year-old girl handed a heartbreaking letter to their volunteer Santa Claus.

Instead of asking for toys and games, she wrote, “Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like my mom to get a job, my mom’s spinal disease to go away, bills paid off, mom to get a car, friends and to stop being bullied.”

“Please share. We need some help to help this family,” Soldier’s 6 wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of the letter:

“As kids ran to see Santa last night, there was one kid in the nearly hundred we saw last night that didn’t ask for any material items for themselves,” the nonprofit stated. “In the years we have done this, you would be shocked, saddened and sometimes mortified by the things these kids ask for. Sometimes it is those illegal items that make you scared for the future generations. This letter breaks our hearts and it’s the Christmas wish we wish we could give.”

“No child should have to ask to stop being bullied. No child should have to worry about bills being paid off or their mom getting a job or even a car. No kid should have to ask for friends or even feel like they are the least favorite. Or even have to ask for their mom to be cured of spinal disease,” the group added.

After getting shared hundreds of times, the post led to the girl who wrote the letter being found.

Thanks to many generous people, Soldier’s 6 quickly raised “everything from gift cards, to toys and more” for the girl and her siblings:

“How amazing it would be if we could provide this lady with stable transportation and find a car, but for right now, we are doing our best to make their Christmas bright,” the group added in a Facebook update.

They also collected nonperishable food items, grocery store gift cards, and other essentials for the family.

“Here’s a little girl that basically was selfless. And all she’s thinking about is her family,” Edward Abrahamson of Soldier’s 6 told Fox 9.

“Walk a mile in her shoes and paint that picture of what it must be like for her on a daily basis,” he added. “We can’t change the world, but we can certainly make it better for this young girl and her family.”