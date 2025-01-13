Firefighters Respond to Small Blaze on Marine Corps Base in San Diego

Firefighters responded to a small brush fire that erupted at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, California.

The brush fire reportedly began around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, according to NBC News San Diego.

As a result of the fire, smoke in the sky “could be seen from as far south as North Park and on nearby freeways.”

Firefighters from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), along with “other agencies” are reportedly currently fighting the brush fire on the base, which is reported to be affecting ten acres “with a slow rate of spread,” according to the outlet.

In a post on X, MCAS Miramar revealed that firefighters with the SDFD and from the base had responded to a brush fire that ignited “on the airfield located south of the runways.” MCAS Miramar noted that the brush fire had affected 12 acres.

“MCAS Miramar firefighters and local San Diego firefighters have responded to a brush fire on the airfield located south of the runways on base,” MCAS Miramar wrote. “The fire is out and stopped spreading at five acres. Firefighter personnel are currently ensuring that the area is safe.”

In an updated post, MCAS Miramar revealed that the brush fire had spread 12 acres.

The small brush fire on MCAS Miramar comes as people in the Los Angeles area have faced several wildfires that spread over the past week, with many losing their homes and businesses as a result.

Breitbart News previously reported that as a result of the fires burning in and around the Los Angeles area, several celebrities such as Mandy Moore, Miles Teller, and John Goodman lost their homes.

There are currently three active fires; the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, and the Hurst Fire, according to CalFire. The Palisades Fire, which is the largest, has affected 23,713 acres and is 14 percent contained. The Eaton Fire, which is the second largest, has affected 14,117 acres and is 33 percent contained.