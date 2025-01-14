Approximately 100 Los Angeles firefighting vehicles have reportedly been sitting in a repair lot for quite some time as fires devastate community members, leaving homes and businesses in ashes.

Per the Daily Mail, a local activist took photos of the LA Fire Department’s Bureau of Supply and Maintenance lot at North Avenue 19 that apparently show the red vehicles parked next to each other, the outlet reported on Tuesday.

During a recent interview, LAFD Fire Chief said, “We have over 100 fire apparatus out of service. Having these apparatus and the proper amount of mechanics would have helped.”

The news comes after Crowley confirmed that city officials in Los Angeles failed her and her department, per Breitbart News.

The Mail article continued:

The LAFD has a total of 183 trucks, meaning that more than half of the city’s fire trucks are out of commission as the fires continue to burn through dense urban spaces, killing at least 24, displacing more than 200,000 and destroying over 12,000 buildings. It comes just three months after the LAFD made a request to the city’s council to replace the entire fleet at the cost of $96.5million.

On Friday, KCAL News reported that there were dozens of LAFD apparatus parked at what is called the “bone yard.”

A reporter for the outlet said there were fire engines, ambulances, and ladder trucks at the site. “This is essentially a maintenance yard,” he said, noting there had been a budget request from Crowley.

She told the fire commission that “The LAFD emergency fleet is in constant state of disrepair attributed to years of deferred maintenance, deferred vehicle replacement, and the lack of resources for adequate staffing and replacement parts”:

Meanwhile, Los Angeles residents are demanding Mayor Karen Bass (D) be recalled via a petition that has as of Tuesday morning reached 135,442 signatures, per Breitbart News.

“We, the undersigned residents of Los Angeles and concerned citizens, urgently call for the immediate recall of Mayor Karen Bass due to her gross mismanagement and failure to effectively respond to the devastating 2025 fires in and around the city of Los Angeles,” the petition reads.