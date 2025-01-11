Los Angeles residents are demanding that Mayor Karen Bass (D) be immediately recalled as fires devastate their communities.

As of Saturday morning, their Change.org petition has 59,150 verified signatures.

“We, the undersigned residents of Los Angeles and concerned citizens, urgently call for the immediate recall of Mayor Karen Bass due to her gross mismanagement and failure to effectively respond to the devastating 2025 fires in and around the city of Los Angeles,” the petition reads.

The citizens said their city has been “left in crisis” before highlighting some of the terrible conditions they have endured “in the wake of these catastrophic fires” and pointing the finger at their Democrat mayor:

Water supplies have been severely strained, billions of taxpayer dollars have been misallocated or left unaccounted for, and countless lives have been lost. Families have been displaced, homes destroyed, and livelihoods shattered—yet Mayor Bass has been absent from the frontlines, choosing to travel abroad while her constituents suffer.

During a recent press conference, a reporter asked Bass about the calls for her resignation, referencing the petition, according to Forbes Breaking News.

Bass stepped behind the microphone and commented on the firefighters battling the blazes. She then said, “Answered it in the morning, answered it now, won’t answer it again”:

Bass was in Africa on Tuesday as part of a taxpayer-funded delegation for the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s president, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday. Bass was overseas as the wildfires ravaged the Los Angeles area, causing thousands of people to flee from their homes.

It is also important to note that Bass cut almost $20 million from the city’s budget for fire services for the current fiscal year, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

Video footage shows miles of destruction in the Pacific Palisades area where homes were destroyed and everything was left in ashes:

The fires have tragically claimed the lives of 10 people, UPI reported on Friday.

The Change.org petition reads in part:

Despite the tireless efforts of our first responders, the city has been woefully unprepared to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. Basic resources, such as water and emergency services, have been inadequate, and leadership has been nowhere to be found when it was needed most.

“We call on our fellow Angelenos and all concerned citizens to stand with us in holding Mayor Bass accountable. It is time for a change,” it concluded.

WATCH — “Burned to the Ground”: Exploring the Ruins of Altadena