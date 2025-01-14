A California firefighter who gave every ounce of his strength battling the Eaton Fire lost his own home to the blaze.

Fire Engineer Chien Yu evacuated his home with his wife and children before he set out to work against the fire that was burning structures in the Altadena area, ABC 7 reported on Tuesday.

As winds whipped the flames even higher, Yu said, “We worked all night, worked really hard. We tried.” He added that he and other firefighters would put out a fire but kept finding more.

His family also lost their own home to the massive blaze. Yu and his family escaped, but he was only able to grab some socks and underwear before evacuating.

At least 24 people tragically lost their lives in the fires, per ABC 10. The outlet showed aerial video footage of the devastation the blazes left behind:

Yu and his family are in shock by what they and their community have endured the past several days. However, his wife said they have a bright outlook on the future.

“We have a fighting spirit in us and we have hope and faith that it will be okay and we will rebuild Altadena,” she stated.

More video footage shows the Altadena area with a clear line between the homes that were destroyed and those that appeared to be untouched:

On Monday, firefighters were getting ready for the dangerous winds to return and possibly stoke the wildfires across the Los Angeles area, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

In addition to the devastation the fires brought, locals are also being threatened by the possibility of looting in evacuation zones.

“Evacuation zones in which 12,000 structures lie in ruins have been declared out of bounds as police work to reassure residents that their property will be safe from looters, with the National Guard deployed to assist,” Breitbart News noted.