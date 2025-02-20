Teen Dies After Injecting Himself with Butterfly Remains

A Brazilian teenager has reportedly died after spending seven agonizing days suffering in a hospital as a result of injecting himself with crushed butterfly remains.

The 14-year-old boy died in a hospital in Planalto, Brazil, last week after admitting that he had injected his leg with crushed butterfly remains mixed with water, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The teen, Davi Nunes Moreira, had reportedly been throwing up and limping before his father took him to Vitória da Conquista general hospital, where the boy suffered excruciating pain for the week leading up to his death.

Doctors say Moreira’s cause of death may have been the result of an allergic reaction or infection caused by the insect’s toxins.

“It could have been an embolism, an infection, or an allergic reaction,” Luiz Fernando D. Relvas, a specialist at Hospital Santa Marcelina, told Brazilian media.

“We don’t know how he prepared this mixture or the size of the fragments he managed to inject into the body,” Relvas added.

The specialist also surmised that “There may have been air left inside, which could lead to an embolism,” noting that an embolism — which is a blockage in a blood vessel — “can lead to sudden deterioration and death,” according to the article.

Investigators are also reportedly looking into the possibility that toxins from the butterfly concoction “could have caused Moreira’s body to shut down as he went into septic shock.”

Local police, meanwhile, say they are waiting for the boy’s autopsy results before announcing his official cause of death.

Authorities also speculate that the teen may have injected himself with butterfly remains for an “online challenge,” and are currently investigating the matter.

As Breitbart News reported, in recent years there has been a rise in teens and children participating in dangerous online “challenges,” which have resulted in death or children being rushed to the hospital. Many of these social media dares circulate on China’s popular TikTok app.

