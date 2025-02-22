A litter of pug puppies was rescued thanks to the keen eyes of a homeless Good Samaritan in California.

The group of seven called the “Rainbow Puppies” was brought to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe on December 17 after they were found abandoned in a dumpster behind a Taco Bell in Lemon Grove, Fox 5 reported on Thursday.

The women who brought the dogs to the shelter said a homeless person first noticed the dogs, and now they are thriving under the care of foster families. There were initially eight puppies but one of them, sadly, did not survive.

When the puppies were rescued, they were so small that no one could determine their breed. Whatever their breed would turn out to be, the staffers and foster families worked hard to nurse them back to health. As they grew and became stronger it was clear the puppies were purebred pugs.

The shelter’s Kendall Schulz, who serves as director for the center’s adoption services, explained, “When any litter that young arrives seeking care, we know how fragile they are, and our primary concern simply becomes doing everything we can to save their lives,” per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In a social media post on Thursday, the shelter said the puppies would be ready for adoption the following day.

“Remember, pets are available for adoption in [sic] a first come first serve basis. We open at 10 am tomorrow so be sure to get here early!” the post read. Images show the sweet puppies yawning, napping, and enjoying cuddles:

The day has finally arrived! The litter of pugs who have taken San Diego by storm will be made available to find… Posted by Helen Woodward Animal Center on Thursday, February 20, 2025

Schulz also said many times unlicensed breeders use puppies as a business and do not value their lives.

“When they are viewed as a product instead of a living being, their survival can often come down to costs and profits. Helen Woodward Animal Center values every life. We are incredibly grateful for the time we have spent to save this sweet family,” Schulz added.

According to the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website, pugs are charming, loving, mischievous dogs with a fascinating history.

“The Pug, often called the Pug Dog, is an ancient breed that can be traced back some 2,000 years. The emperors of ancient China had a preference for flat-faced toy dogs,” the site reads, “– the Pekingese, Shih Tzu, and Pug were all developed as refined pets of the emperor, his family, and members of the imperial court.”

“Like many breeds favored by Far Eastern potentates of the ancient world, pugs were a closely held treasure that outsiders could acquire only as a gift,” it noted.