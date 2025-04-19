A little boy in Memphis, Tennessee, is once again warming hearts at Easter with special gifts for his neighbors.

Ten-year-old Carl Grandberry and his mother, Shauna Jones, have been delivering Easter baskets to community members in need for the past six years, Local Memphis reported on Saturday.

The mother and son team delivered approximately 300 baskets to help people know they are loved and because they want to give back. Video footage shows Carl handing out the gifts while children took photos with the Easter bunny and enjoyed the special event.

Carl said the tradition means a lot to him. “Sometimes I just want to cry,” he explained, “because I’ve helped so many people who are in need and less fortunate.”

In 2020, he collected Easter baskets for children whose parents lost their jobs during the coronavirus shutdown, according to Action News Jax.

Neighbors have been touched by his generosity and heart for those around him. Carl hopes his mission will inspire others to do the same in their own communities.

“I’m trying to make a better Memphis — not just a better Memphis, but a better world. I’m trying to make the world more positive and stop the bad,” he explained.

Americans across the nation have been known to reach out to their neighbors on Easter to make sure they felt seen and cared for.

In 2022, a church in San Antonio, Texas, hosted an Easter basket giveaway with donations from members, residents, and SA Car Clubs, per Breitbart News.

“For Resurrection Day, we decided to go ahead and give 250 baskets but God blessed us with 275 to give out to the community today, but not only that — to give back prayer,” Regina Navarro of Humble to Serve Ministries explained at the time.

The following year, a motorcycle dealership in Lake Charles, Louisiana, joined with Toys for Tots to give away 200 Easter baskets.