Drivers in Houston, Texas, were shocked when a car that was being towed backwards began swerving across highway lanes on Monday.

The car’s driver was still behind the wheel when the incident happened on the North Loop as his blue sedan was being pulled by a white SUV, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

The sedan’s driver was identified as 32-year-old Dontae Brown and the SUV’s driver was reportedly his girlfriend, who was laughing throughout the dangerous incident.

Video footage taken by another driver who was passing by the scene shows the sedan zig-zagging all over the roadway while its tires screeched. Traffic in the lanes around the two cars slowed as their drivers tried to avoid getting hit. At one point, the sedan swerved so violently it nearly smashed into a concrete wall:

David Chairez filmed the incident and later said, “It looked like a scene from Fast & Furious. That was very reckless, and that was very dangerous.”

Additional video footage taken from inside a building over the highway shows the dangerous situation with the car going back and forth. Other drivers gave the two vehicles a wide berth as they continued down the highway:

According to police, Brown and his girlfriend decided to tow the car their own way because they could not afford a tow truck. They apparently used a chain to do so, but it broke the car’s axle in the process.

A witness named Ken Collins claimed Brown was unhappy about the situation when they came to a stop.

“It was crazy, I thought they was [about to] fight, I thought he was going to jump on the driver. He was yelling at the lady, he hit his hood. She was trying to talk to him, but he didn’t want to hear nothing of it. He was like, ‘you messed up my car, you [messed] up my car,'” he recalled.

Brown was reportedly arrested for an active warrant out of Georgia. However, authorities did not issue citations in the case of the vehicle being towed, per ABC 13.