A car explosion in Palm Springs, California, left at least one person dead and a fertility clinic damaged, according to several reports.

Palm Springs Mayor Ron DeHarte revealed that there were “still structures on fire” after the explosion had occurred, the New York Times reported.

Per the outlet, “reports of a loud boom and images of broken glass” began surfacing around social media “around 11 a.m. local time.”

Claudio Chavez told the outlet that the windows in his nearby upholstery store were taken out as a result of the explosion.

“I was just in my shop waiting for clients, and all of a sudden it felt like a big explosion, Chavez told the outlet. “It took out our window. I just saw a bunch of smoke.”

In a post on X, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli revealed that his office was “aware of the explosion that occurred this morning in Palm Springs.”

“FBI is on scene and will be investigating whether this was an intention act,” Essayli wrote. “We will release as much information as possible once we are able to confirm details.”

A law enforcement official “familiar with the investigation” told NBC News that one person was reportedly dead after a car exploded.

The source continued to describe the explosion as being “powerful,” and noted that there was a “very large debris field” that left multiple businesses damaged, according to the outlet.