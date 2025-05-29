A father was killed and his teenage daughter injured in Laguna Beach, California, during a tragic car accident on Monday.

The man, 64-year-old James Politoski, was teaching his 15-year-old daughter to drive when the accident happened, ABC 7 reported on Wednesday.

Police said the girl’s father was in the passenger seat and she was driving when the car hit a fence in an upper parking lot of a Gelson’s Market between between Wesley Drive and Montage Resort Drive.

The vehicle, which fell down an embankment, landed upside down, according to a photo of the scene:

The teenage driver, who had a permit, was injured. Crews transported her to a hospital for treatment where she is expected to recover, per Fox 11. The outlet noted her father died at the scene of the crash.

Video footage shows first responders at the scene:

Laguna Beach Police Department Lt. Jesse Schmidt told KCAL there may have been “gas pedal, break pedal confusion” when the crash occurred.

A private driving instructor explained to the outlet that repetition is the key to success when people are learning to drive, and mixing up the pedals is a common mistake.

Local police are now investigating the accident, as the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Social media users expressed their sadness over the news, one person writing, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the daughter and her family during this unimaginably difficult time. Wishing them strength, comfort, and healing as they navigate their grief.”

“This is so sad. I’m 65 and I taught my daughter to drive years ago when she was about the same age. Some stories just hit me hard and this is one of them even though I didn’t know the people. I used to work at the Ritz Carlton down there and know exactly where that happened. It’s a steep cliff and could have happened to anyone. There should be barriers installed,” another user commented.