Video has surfaced of a Delta Air Lines flight as one of its engines burst into flames shortly after takeoff Friday from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The airliner, a Boeing 767, was carrying 226 passengers and 9 crew members and on its way to Atlanta when the two-engine jet turned around due to a problem with the left engine, Delta told news outlets.

Delta flight 446 landed without incident, taxied to the gate on its own, and showed no sign of a fire as it arrived at the gate, the ABC affiliate in Los Angeles reported.

Passengers exited the plane normally and were assigned to a new aircraft, the news station reported.

According to the Air Traffic Insider, which examined its safety record, the Boeing 767 model has been in operation since the early 1980s and is known for its reliability.