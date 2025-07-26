Two men in different states were recently connected by an everyday object found in an unlikely place.

Chad Volk is the owner of LC Car Care in Crystal Lake, Minnesota, and was working on a 2015 Ford Edge SUV several weeks ago when he came upon something unusual, KARE 11 reported on Monday.

He popped the 11-year-old vehicle’s hood to replace its cooling fans, pulled out the airbox, and then began replacing it when the box would not go back into its spot.

The reason, Volk realized, was because there was a leather wallet sitting underneath where the airbox was supposed to go, right on top of the transmission.

In a social media post on July 1, Volk shared a picture of his find and detailed the story to friends. He said “I thought hmmm that’s weird opened it up there was money and license with a bunch of cards so started looking and here the guy works for ford in Michigan where they build cars,” he wrote.

Volk contacted the man on Facebook to ask if he had lost his wallet years before and the man said yes, noting he had searched for it.

Volk said he shipped the wallet to the man’s address in Petersburg, Michigan, and left everything as it was inside it.

The wallet’s owner, Richard Guilford, used to build Fords in Michigan, and lost the wallet inside the car when it fell out of his shirt pocket as he was working.

The Edge was later shipped to a dealership in Arizona before making its way to Minnesota and eventually into Volk’s shop.

When speaking about his actions to return the wallet, Volk said, “Just the way I was raised.” The men have since connected online and Guilford thanked Volk for his kindness in making sure the wallet, which contained $250 in gift cards, his Ford ID, and some cash, got back to him.

Social media users praised Volk for making sure Guilford got his property back, one person writing, “That is a story you will not forget!! Proud of you for finding the guy and sending it back to him!”

“That is crazy and what a good guy to reach out and return it to him!! Proves there is still good humans out there!!” another user commented.