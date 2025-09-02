A woman is accused of driving her minivan into a crowd of festivalgoers on Monday evening in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, injuring three.

The incident happened at the Kipona Festival on Labor Day when the crowd saw a red minivan go around barricades and parked cars before careening through people enjoying the event on South Front Street, ABC 27 reported.

Video footage shows the moments after the crash when the minivan sat parked with its driver’s side door open. Police and community members stood near it:

“Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed that 37-year-old Elizabeth Ann Bohrer was the woman who allegedly drove the van into the festival. Chardo says Bohrer was hospitalized and is currently awaiting a preliminary arraignment,” the outlet said.

An image appears to show the suspect being led away by police officers:

Those injured included a six-year-old boy, who Mayor Wanda Williams said was in critical condition; the adults hurt were identified as a city employee and a woman in a wheelchair. They were listed in stable condition,

A witness told WGAL, “You see this on national news, never thought it would happen here at home,” while another witness said, “Maybe like five to 10 minutes prior, I sent my son down there to go get some food, that could have easily been him.”

The outlet noted the suspect drove six blocks before stopping because she was hitting objects, and law enforcement quickly apprehended her.

An image shows the minivan with its front crunched as police took photos of the scene:

Fox 43 News reported police are looking into whether it was an intentional act on the suspect’s part. The outlet also showed video of the suspect in custody as the officer pulled her away from the scene.

Police said the entire incident happened in less than a minute.