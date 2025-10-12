A Vietnam War veteran in Grand Forks, North Dakota, received a huge surprise on Friday thanks to a company that wants to serve its neighbors.

John Nordine was selected to receive a free high-efficiency furnace and air conditioning system after his daughter nominated her father through a program called Feel the Love, Valley News Live reported Friday.

“The installation, which would normally cost between $8,000 and $10,000, was provided at no cost through a partnership between C.L. Linfoot Company and Lennox,” the outlet said.

Click here to see an image of the smiling veteran upon being given the surprise.

According to Chuck Savage of C.L. Linfoot Company, the point of the program is to give back to individuals who have given so much throughout their lives, and Nordine is definitely one of those people.

He spends a lot of time at a memory care facility with his wife, who has dementia. He said she would be trying to feed the crews installing the HVAC system if she was there when it happened.

According to its website, the C.L. Linwood Company has been around since 1893.

“C.L. Linfoot is a proud supporter and participant with the Lennox Feel the Love promotion every fall. This Free Furnace promotion is for anyone that’s stuck in a hard spot caused by issues beyond their control. Disabilities, health care costs, fixed income, etc.,” the site read.

Nordine called the gift a “wish come true” and feels so blessed because the timing could not have been better.

“From the bottom of my heart and my wife’s it’s a big thank you. The big guy upstairs works in mysterious ways. You can be knocked down but you can be picked up, too,” he stated.

According to History.com, the Vietnam War in which Nordine served “was a long, costly and divisive conflict that pitted the communist government of North Vietnam against South Vietnam and its principal ally, the United States.”