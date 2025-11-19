Things got heated on Tuesday after anti-Islam and pro-Muslim activists clashed in Dearborn, Michigan, and escalated after one anti-Islam protester attempted to burn a Quran, according to a report.

The individual in question, Jake Lang — described as someone who participated in the January 6 protests — reportedly tried to light the book on fire, but he was stopped by pro-Muslim activists several times.

According to MLive:

At one point, Lang stepped into the center of Michigan Avenue and tapped the Quran with a slab of bacon before a Muslim counter-protester snatched the book and ran off with it.

The clashing protests came as controversy swirls around the city with one of the biggest Muslim populations, as outsiders claim it is evident of “Muslim infiltration” and the implementation of Sharia Law. However, others say these claims are misleading.

Per the outlet:

Hudson, a truck driver from Grand Blanc Township, had initially planned a protest to take place in Dearborn, dubbing it an “American Crusade” against “Muslim infiltration” and “Sharia Law,” according to a news release from the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Yet after visiting three mosques in the area, Hudson declared “that there are many false and misleading narratives about Dearborn being spread and that all he found from Muslims in Dearborn was hospitality.” He further stated that he was opposed to outsiders coming to Dearborn with plans to burn the Quran.

The chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, Curtis Hertel, released a statement following the debacle, deeming the attempt to burn the “religious document” as an “unacceptable act of hate.”

“Dearborn is a beloved, multicultural city with tens of thousands of people who are cherished friends, family members, and neighbors,” he added.

This is hardly the only drama percolating in Dearborn as of late. Recently, the Muslim mayor of Dearborn dismissed noise complaints about a mosque’s call to prayer, deeming it a non-issue. As Breitbart News detailed, some residents have raised concerns about the fact that the mosque in question uses a loudspeaker for its call to prayer multiple times a day.

“I would tell you is, you know, those complaining about the call to prayer, I mean it’s a very, very few, you still want to respect the wishes and, if you have a serious concern, I have to uphold the law across all boards,” Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said of the complaints during an appearance on the Not From Here podcast, claiming that all of the city ordinances are being followed.

“But we’ve done decibel readings at these mosques, all within threshold, all within legal limit. And so for me, it’s not an issue,” he added. “We also have to uphold our constitutional rights to freedom of religion.”