A family in east Idaho received huge Christmas blessings from a Secret Santa after a terrible accident severely damaged their home.

A mere six weeks after having her baby, Emma’s family home was involved in a car crash, East Idaho News reported on Friday.

A truck ran a stop sign and ended up slamming into the house while she was in the next room nursing her newborn. The incident wrecked the structure, leaving shattered windows, destroying a load-bearing wall, rupturing water lines, and also causing flooding.

Load-bearing walls support a structure and evenly distribute weight, according to Conde Roofing and Construction. Therefore, it is imperative they be structurally sound.

No one was hurt in the incident but the headache continued because the driver’s insurance and the family’s homeowner’s insurance are with the same company, trapping Emma’s family in an insurance stalemate.

The family has struggled to recover after their residence was deemed unsafe. They had to move out for a time while repairs crawled forward.

The entire ordeal has put significant stress on the young mother and her husband, who is a firefighter. But when Secret Santa heard about the situation, he sent East Idaho News’s Nate Eaton and his team to cheer them up with gifts that included $1,000 in gas cards, $5,000 in gift cards for items they might need, and a $5,000 check.

When the team located Emma at a rental house, she was quite surprised to see them at the door. The young mother was emotional as she told Eaton about the extensive damage to their home.

However, her face lit up with a huge smile as she opened the gifts. “Awesome, thank you,” she told Eaton, adding, “Thank you, that really means a lot. It’s been really hard.”

Social media users reacted to the touching video, one person writing, “This young mom and her hard working husband, trying to care for a newborn baby. God bless them all. God bless Secret Santa. I’m praying for the restoration of their home and peace in their hearts as they struggle for restoration.”

“Emma has such a tender heart. No doubt those generous gifts will help lift some of the burden,” another user said.